Following an exciting awards season at the start of the year, the Platino Awards are here, celebrating the best of film and television in Iberoamerica. This year, the gala celebrates its eleventh edition at the Gran Tlachco Theater at the Xcaret Park, located at the Riviera Maya, in Mexico.

Dozens of national and international stars have traveled to the location to witness the awards show, hosted by Esmeralda Pimentel and Majida Issa. Before awards begin to be handed out, celebrities will walk the red carpet with their most stylish looks.

With a tropical paradise as the location, celebrities have selected white, cut out dresses, and transparent fabrics as their favorite trends of the evening. Stick with our coverage to have a look at some of the gala’s best looks, with celebrities posing for some exclusive photographs with HOLA!

The best looks of the Platino Awards 2024: