Awards season is here, and one of our favorites event just took place this past weekend —the 2024 Platino Xcaret Awards.
Not only is the setting absolutely breathtaking, but this year’s guests really wowed us with their big screen performances, especially Enzo Vogrincic from “The Society of Snow”.
This time around, the male guests and nominees really brought their A-game. We’re talking suits with striped patterns, swapping out jackets for vests, and some seriously cool black and white ensembles.
Here are some of the best looks from the stylish men that attended the 2024 Platino Xcaret Awards:
