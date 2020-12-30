In 2020 the most popular Google search was ‘how to help more than ever’

2021 we are looking forward to meet you!

By Teresa Paternina
This year has been tough for everyone. The coronavirus has changed everyone’s plans, habits and way of life. However, some good has come out of this pandemic. We now value many things that we used to take for granted and considered “normal”, like spending time with family or friends, visiting our grandparents, or having lunch in a restaurant. Despite the many changes that coronavirus bought to our lives, it wasn’t the only event that happened this year. According to Google Trends, these have been the most searched topics of 2020 in the United States.

General searches

1. Election results

Oprah Winfrey partnered with Beto O‘Rourke’s Powered By People organization to surprise United States citizens and urge them to vote during the upcoming presidential election on November 3rd or drop off their absentee ballots.©@Oprah

2. Coronavirus

COVID-19 Hospital Admissions On The Rise As The Christmas Holiday Approaches©GettyImages

3. Kobe Bryant

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game©GettyImages

4. Coronavirus update

Nine months and 17 days after seeing their first COVID patient Trillium Health Partners administered their first COVID-19 vaccine at their Mississauga Hospital as Ontario faces stricter restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic©GettyImages

5. Coronavirus Symptoms

Corona - current developments in NRW©GettyImages

6. Zoom

In this photo illustration a multiple exposure image shows a©GettyImages

7. Who is winning the election

In this photo illustration the U.S. Presidential election©GettyImages

8. Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera©@nayarivera

9. Chadwick Boseman

47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington - Inside©GettyImages

10. PlayStation 5

SKOREA-GAMING-TECH-ENTERTAINMENT-PLAYSTATION-SONY©GettyImages

Most Searched People

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs©GettyImages

1. Joe Biden
2. Kim Jong Un
3. Kamala Harris
4. Jacob Blake
5. Ryan Newman
6. Tom Hanks
7. Shakira
8. Tom Brady
9. Kanye West
10. Vanessa Bryant

Most Searched Babies

Anderson Cooper and son Wyatt©andersoncooper

1. Elon Musk baby
2. Baby platypus
3. Ice Age baby
4. Anderson Cooper baby
5. Baby Nut
6. Nicki Minaj baby
7. Katy Perry baby
8. Ed Sheeran baby
9. Cameron Diaz baby
10. Cocomelon baby

Most Searched Beauty how to’s

Joven, frente al espejo se revisa su cuero cabelludo©Istock

1. How to cut men’s hair at home
2. How to plop hair
3. How to color your hair at home
4. How to wash your hands
5. How to style curtain bangs
6. How to cut women’s hair
7. How to do knotless braids
8. How to fade hair
9. How to trim your own hair
10. How to dermaplane

Most Searched Recipes

Pedazo y rebanada de pan de centeno©Wenn

1. Sourdough bread
2. Whipped coffee
3. Disney churro
4. Dole Whip
5. DoubleTree cookie
6. Ikea meatball
7. Chaffle
8. Hamburger bun
9. Egg salad sandwich
10. Healthy banana bread

Most Searched TV Shows

Best Documentaries 2020©Netflix

1. Tiger King
2. Cobra Kai
3. Ozark
4. The Umbrella Academy
5. The Queen’s Gambit
6. Little Fires Everywhere
7. Outer Banks
8. Ratched
9. All American
10. The Last Dance


