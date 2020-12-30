In 2020 the most popular Google search was ‘how to help more than ever’

This year has been tough for everyone. The coronavirus has changed everyone’s plans, habits and way of life. However, some good has come out of this pandemic. We now value many things that we used to take for granted and considered “normal”, like spending time with family or friends, visiting our grandparents, or having lunch in a restaurant. Despite the many changes that coronavirus bought to our lives, it wasn’t the only event that happened this year. According to Google Trends, these have been the most searched topics of 2020 in the United States.

General searches

1. Election results

2. Coronavirus

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Coronavirus update

5. Coronavirus Symptoms

6. Zoom

7. Who is winning the election

8. Naya Rivera

9. Chadwick Boseman

10. PlayStation 5

Most Searched People

1. Joe Biden

2. Kim Jong Un

3. Kamala Harris

4. Jacob Blake

5. Ryan Newman

6. Tom Hanks

7. Shakira

8. Tom Brady

9. Kanye West

10. Vanessa Bryant

Most Searched Babies

1. Elon Musk baby

2. Baby platypus

3. Ice Age baby

4. Anderson Cooper baby

5. Baby Nut

6. Nicki Minaj baby

7. Katy Perry baby

8. Ed Sheeran baby

9. Cameron Diaz baby

10. Cocomelon baby

Most Searched Beauty how to’s

1. How to cut men’s hair at home

2. How to plop hair

3. How to color your hair at home

4. How to wash your hands

5. How to style curtain bangs

6. How to cut women’s hair

7. How to do knotless braids

8. How to fade hair

9. How to trim your own hair

10. How to dermaplane

Most Searched Recipes

1. Sourdough bread

2. Whipped coffee

3. Disney churro

4. Dole Whip

5. DoubleTree cookie

6. Ikea meatball

7. Chaffle

8. Hamburger bun

9. Egg salad sandwich

10. Healthy banana bread

Most Searched TV Shows

1. Tiger King

2. Cobra Kai

3. Ozark

4. The Umbrella Academy

5. The Queen’s Gambit

6. Little Fires Everywhere

7. Outer Banks

8. Ratched

9. All American

10. The Last Dance