Merry Christmas!

Stuff Your Kindle day: How to score free e-books on Amazon

Stuff Your Kindle day provides readers with dozens of free books from Amazon.

By Maria Loreto -New York

The holidays are filled with celebrations of all sorts. Stuff Your Kindle day, hosted on December 27th, is an event that’s perfect for readers who are on the lookout for their next great book, providing them with thousands of book titles for free, stocking up on the new year. Here’s what you should know:

What is Stuff Your Kindle day?

Stuff Your Kindle day takes place four times a year. In 2023, the event was held on March 31, June 30, Sept. 20 and today, Dec. 27. Deals last for one day only.

Free books of various genres are available on Amazon, on a Stuff Your Kindle section that you can access now. E-books are divided according to their genres, ranging from science-fiction, to thrillers, to romance. While there’s something for everyone, romance readers will find more deals on this date.

Is this deal only for Kindle users?

E-books can be purchased for any e-reader you own, allowing users of Kobu and Nook to participate in the event. You will need an Amazon account and to download the Kindle app, which will allow you to access the e-books.

Make sure to double check

While a lot of e-books are free in the website, a lot are also discounted, making it important for you to double check before clicking on the purchase button. Happy reading!

