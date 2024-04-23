Lauren Sánchez’s dyslexia diagnosis ultimately led her to write a kid’s book

Lauren Sánchez recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her journey with dyslexia and her passion for reading and writing. In a candid post, accompanied by a throwback photo of her younger self, Sánchez reflected on the challenges she faced growing up, the pivotal moment that changed her life, and her current endeavors as an author.

In her Instagram post, Sánchez opened up about her struggles with dyslexia, a learning disorder that made reading incredibly challenging during her formative years. She candidly expressed the feelings of inadequacy and fear that often accompanied her difficulties in keeping up with her peers. However, her message wasn’t just about the obstacles she faced; it was about resilience and the transformative power of education.

Sánchez credited a community college professor for recognizing her struggles and encouraging her to undergo testing for dyslexia. This pivotal moment marked a turning point in her life. With knowledge about her learning differences, Sánchez embarked on self-discovery and empowerment. She learned to embrace her unique way of learning and discovered strategies that enabled her to thrive academically.

The Instagram post also highlighted Sánchez’s love for reading and writing despite the challenges posed by dyslexia. She shared her joy in celebrating World Book Day and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pursue her passion for storytelling.

“When I see this photo I just want to give this younger version of me a hug and say it’s going to be ok. Growing up I didn’t know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids. To be blunt, I was scared,” Lauren wrote. “Later, my community college professor changed the trajectory of my life by getting me tested for dyslexia. Nothing was the same after that — I learned how to learn — and I’m forever grateful. Today is #WorldBookDay and I’m so happy I get to celebrate my love of reading AND writing. Don’t get me wrong, my spelling is so bad even spell check doesn’t know what I’m trying to write sometimes. BUT, if the little girl in this picture knew she’d be writing a children’s book, she would never have believed it. I hope The Fly Who Flew To Space will inspire kids to chase their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem. 🚀”

The post resonated deeply with Sánchez’s followers, eliciting an outpouring of support and admiration. Among the many comments, fashion icon Nina Garcia expressed her appreciation for Sánchez’s story and thanked her for sharing it in Spanish. “Beautiful story, thank you for sharing and also having it in Spanish. You are a great inspiration for our community,” Garcia wrote.

Christina Mallon also joined the conversation by saying: “Thank you for being so open about your disability! Both my arms are paralyzed due to ALS. I work at Microsoft, and we have this amazing tool called Immersive Reader, which is built into the browser and Microsoft Word. It highlights readouts and changes the font to help dyslexic readers.”

Sánchez’s journey from struggling with dyslexia to becoming a successful media personality and author is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. Her story inspires countless individuals who may be facing similar challenges. Her experiences not only break down the stigma surrounding learning differences but also encourage others to embrace their unique strengths and pursue their dreams.

In addition to her accomplishments in the media industry, Sánchez’s recent foray into children’s literature with her book “The Fly Who Flew To Space” demonstrates her commitment to inspiring the next generation.