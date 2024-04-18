Carb Cycling might help you lose weight while eating pasta and pizza

If dieting is a telenovela, carbohydrates have long been the villain, blamed for unwanted weight gain and stalled progress on the scales. Yet, emerging from the shadows of nutritional misconceptions is a method that flips the script on carb consumption – carb cycling.
Fitness experts are shedding light on this scientifically backed approach that promises weight loss and the enjoyment of your favorite carb-laden dishes like pizza and pasta. Contrary to popular belief, carb cycling doesn’t advocate for a complete carb overhaul; instead, it strategically alternates between high-carb and low-carb days to optimize metabolic function and promote fat burning.
Rowan Cooke, a Sports and Exercise Science Specialist at Bulk.com, highlights the pivotal role of carb cycling in rectifying metabolic imbalances often caused by crash dieting. “If you are eating a calorie deficit and exercising several times per week but not losing any weight, this could be because your metabolism isn’t functioning correctly,” Cooke explains.
According to the expert, the fundamental principle of carb cycling lies in the oscillation between high-carb days, where you indulge in a higher carbohydrate intake, and low-carb days, where carb consumption is restricted. This cyclical pattern satisfies your taste buds and prevents metabolic adaptation, ensuring sustained fat loss.
Cooke elaborates on the mechanics behind carb cycling: “Carb cycling essentially works by allowing your body to burn fat instead of carbs and muscle tissues.” By manipulating carb intake, the body is coerced into tapping into its fat stores for fuel, thus accelerating the weight loss process.
The regimen typically involves two high-carb days followed by three low-carb days. Individuals are encouraged to consume between 175 to 275 grams of carbohydrates on high-carb days, whereas, on low-carb days, the intake is reduced to 100 to 125 grams. To complement this dietary protocol, only two 15-minute sessions of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) per week are required, making it a time-efficient strategy for busy individuals.
Cooke emphasizes the metabolic benefits of HIIT, stating, “After a HIIT workout, your body can burn calories for 24-48 hours, which is known as the ‘afterburn effect’.” This extended calorie burn amplifies the fat-burning potential of carb cycling, further enhancing its efficacy in achieving sustainable weight loss.
In addition to its metabolic perks, carb cycling offers psychological respite from the rigors of traditional dieting. “This regime is a great way to mentally and emotionally feel like you are never deprived of foods you cannot have on a typical diet,” Cooke affirms. By incorporating high-carb days, individuals can indulge in their favorite carb-rich delicacies without derailing their progress, fostering a healthy relationship with food.
Cooke provides a sample meal plan that showcases its diversity and flexibility to demystify the practical application of carb cycling. From hearty breakfasts to satisfying dinners, each meal is meticulously crafted to balance nutritional adequacy and culinary enjoyment.
By adopting carb cycling as a dietary strategy, individuals can bid farewell to the monotony of restrictive diets and embrace a balanced approach to weight loss.
Rowan Cooke Sample Meal Plan
Day 1 - High Carb
Breakfast
- Three large eggs, cooked to your liking
- Two slices of whole wheat toast
- Half of a large grapefruit
Micronutrients: 427 calories, 28 grams of protein, 42 grams of carbohydrates, and 17 grams of fat
Snack
- 170 grams of cottage cheese
- One large peach
Micronutrients: 190 calories, 23 grams of protein, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of fat
Lunch
- 85 grams of tinned tuna, drained
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 10 high-fiber, whole-grain crackers
- One celery stalk
- One medium apple
Micronutrients: 500 calories, 26 grams of protein, 59 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of fat
Snack
- A medium-sized bowl of air-popped popcorn
- One small box of seedless raisins
- 30 grams of chocolate chips
Micronutrients: 326 calories, 4 grams of protein, 65 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of fat
Dinner
- 225 grams of grilled chicken breast
- 250 grams of cooked brown rice
- A handful of steamed broccoli
Micronutrients: 608 calories, 75 grams of protein, 57 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of fat
Daily Totals: 2,052 calories, 156 grams of protein, 243 grams of carbohydrates, and 58 grams of fat
Day 2 - High-Carb
Breakfast
- Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
- One scoop of protein powder
- 1 medium frozen banana
- 25 grams dry oatmeal
- 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
- 1 cup of water and ice
- Micronutrients: 461 calories, 35 grams of protein, 46 grams of carbohydrates, and 18 grams of fat
Snack
- 15 grams of hummus
- 30 grams of pita chips
- 80 grams of grapes
Micronutrients: 433 calories, 14 grams of protein, 64 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of fat
Lunch
- One 7-8 inch whole wheat wrap
- Four slices of deli turkey meat
- One slice of low-fat cheese
- Two slices of tomato
- Two romaine leaves
Micronutrients: 461 calories, 35 grams of protein, 44 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of fat
Snack
- 200 ml 2% plain Greek yogurt
- 20 grams of fresh blueberries
- 20 grams of granola
Micronutrients: 316 calories, 24 grams protein, 30 grams carbohydrates, and 11 grams fat
Dinner
- 140 grams of baked cod or other white fish
- 1 medium baked potato
- 80 grams of mixed vegetables, steamed
Micronutrients: 355 calories, 39 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, and 2 grams fat
Daily Totals: 2,026 calories, 147 grams protein, 230 grams carbohydrates, and 62 grams fat
Day 3 - Low-Carb
Breakfast
- Two slices of tomato
- 3 large eggs, cooked to your liking
- 1/4 of avocado
- 1/2 grapefruit
Micronutrients: 352 calories, 21 grams of protein, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 22 grams of fat
Snack
- 80 grams of salted and prepared edamame in pods
- 80 grams of sliced carrots
Micronutrients: 175 calories, 5 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, and 4 grams fat
Lunch
- Greek salad with grilled chicken
- 100 grams of chopped salad greens
- 120 grams of grilled chicken breast
- 30 grams of crumbled feta cheese
- 20 grams of sliced cucumber
- Four olives
- Four cherry tomatoes
- 30 ml of balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
Micronutrients: 430 calories, 40 grams of protein, 13 grams of carbohydrates, and 25 grams of fat
Snack
- One scoop of whey protein powder mixed in water or coffee
- 1 medium banana
Micronutrients: 218 calories, 26 grams of protein, 29 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of fat
Dinner
- 225 grams of baked salmon
- 1 medium baked sweet potato
- 80 grams of green beans with lemon and garlic
Micronutrients: 664 calories, 56 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbohydrates, and 29 grams of fat
Daily Totals: 1,900 calories, 147 grams of protein, 155 grams of carbohydrates, and 81 grams of fat
Day 4 - High-Carb
Breakfast
- One serving of high-protein waffles topped with 100 grams of cottage cheese
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 20 grams of blueberries
- One scoop of protein powder mixed in coffee or water
Micronutrients: 509 calories, 51 grams of protein, 53 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of fat
Snack
- Two hard-boiled eggs
- 80 grams of sliced carrots
- 80 grams of mini pretzel twists
Micronutrients: 359 calories, 18 grams protein, 45 grams carbohydrates, and 12 grams fat
Lunch
- 480 ml of lentil soup
- 4 tablespoons of sunflower seeds
Micronutrients: 452 calories, 25 grams protein, 45 grams carbohydrates, and 21 grams fat
Snack
- One 200 ml container of 2% plain Greek yogurt
- 80 grams of raspberries
Micronutrients: 162 calories, 20 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, and 4 grams fat
Dinner
- One 115 grams lean ground beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- One 100% whole wheat hamburger bun
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- One small corn on the cob
Micronutrients: 592 calories, 42 grams of protein, 55 grams of carbohydrates, and 24 grams of fat
Daily Totals: 2,075 calories, 156 grams of protein, 210 grams of carbohydrates, and 72 grams of fat
Day 5 - High-Carb
Breakfast
- Two scrambled eggs
- 40 grams of dry oatmeal cooked in water
- 20 grams of seedless raisins
- Dash of cinnamon
Micronutrients: 405 calories, 19 grams of protein, 57 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of fat
Snack
- 20 grams of roasted chickpeas
- 20 grams of mozzarella cheese
- 80 grams of grapes
Micronutrients: 367 calories, 17 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, and 9 grams fat
Lunch
- One whole wheat pita
- 155 grams of grilled chicken breast
- Two romaine leaves
- Two slices of tomato
- 2 tablespoons of Caesar dressing
Micronutrients: 513 calories, 41 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrates, and 23 grams fat
Snack
- 1 medium apple
- 2 tablespoons of almond butter
Micronutrients: 291 calories, 7 grams of protein, 31 grams of carbohydrates, and 18 grams of fat
Dinner
- 170 grams of grilled chicken breast
- 60 grams of cooked whole wheat pasta noodles
- 40ml of marinara sauce
- 80 grams of broccoli
Micronutrients: 580 calories, 66 grams of protein, 57 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of fat
Daily Totals: 1,978 calories, 150 grams of protein, 242 grams of carbohydrates, and 73 grams of fat