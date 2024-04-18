Carb Cycling might help you lose weight while eating pasta and pizza

If dieting is a telenovela, carbohydrates have long been the villain, blamed for unwanted weight gain and stalled progress on the scales. Yet, emerging from the shadows of nutritional misconceptions is a method that flips the script on carb consumption – carb cycling.

Fitness experts are shedding light on this scientifically backed approach that promises weight loss and the enjoyment of your favorite carb-laden dishes like pizza and pasta. Contrary to popular belief, carb cycling doesn’t advocate for a complete carb overhaul; instead, it strategically alternates between high-carb and low-carb days to optimize metabolic function and promote fat burning.

Rowan Cooke, a Sports and Exercise Science Specialist at Bulk.com, highlights the pivotal role of carb cycling in rectifying metabolic imbalances often caused by crash dieting. “If you are eating a calorie deficit and exercising several times per week but not losing any weight, this could be because your metabolism isn’t functioning correctly,” Cooke explains.

According to the expert, the fundamental principle of carb cycling lies in the oscillation between high-carb days, where you indulge in a higher carbohydrate intake, and low-carb days, where carb consumption is restricted. This cyclical pattern satisfies your taste buds and prevents metabolic adaptation, ensuring sustained fat loss.

Cooke elaborates on the mechanics behind carb cycling: “Carb cycling essentially works by allowing your body to burn fat instead of carbs and muscle tissues.” By manipulating carb intake, the body is coerced into tapping into its fat stores for fuel, thus accelerating the weight loss process.

The regimen typically involves two high-carb days followed by three low-carb days. Individuals are encouraged to consume between 175 to 275 grams of carbohydrates on high-carb days, whereas, on low-carb days, the intake is reduced to 100 to 125 grams. To complement this dietary protocol, only two 15-minute sessions of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) per week are required, making it a time-efficient strategy for busy individuals.

Cooke emphasizes the metabolic benefits of HIIT, stating, “After a HIIT workout, your body can burn calories for 24-48 hours, which is known as the ‘afterburn effect’.” This extended calorie burn amplifies the fat-burning potential of carb cycling, further enhancing its efficacy in achieving sustainable weight loss.

In addition to its metabolic perks, carb cycling offers psychological respite from the rigors of traditional dieting. “This regime is a great way to mentally and emotionally feel like you are never deprived of foods you cannot have on a typical diet,” Cooke affirms. By incorporating high-carb days, individuals can indulge in their favorite carb-rich delicacies without derailing their progress, fostering a healthy relationship with food.

Cooke provides a sample meal plan that showcases its diversity and flexibility to demystify the practical application of carb cycling. From hearty breakfasts to satisfying dinners, each meal is meticulously crafted to balance nutritional adequacy and culinary enjoyment.

By adopting carb cycling as a dietary strategy, individuals can bid farewell to the monotony of restrictive diets and embrace a balanced approach to weight loss.

Rowan Cooke Sample Meal Plan

Day 1 - High Carb

Breakfast

Three large eggs, cooked to your liking

Two slices of whole wheat toast

Half of a large grapefruit

Micronutrients: 427 calories, 28 grams of protein, 42 grams of carbohydrates, and 17 grams of fat

Snack

170 grams of cottage cheese

One large peach

Micronutrients: 190 calories, 23 grams of protein, 21 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of fat

Lunch

85 grams of tinned tuna, drained

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

10 high-fiber, whole-grain crackers

One celery stalk

One medium apple

Micronutrients: 500 calories, 26 grams of protein, 59 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of fat

Snack

A medium-sized bowl of air-popped popcorn

One small box of seedless raisins

30 grams of chocolate chips

Micronutrients: 326 calories, 4 grams of protein, 65 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of fat

Dinner

225 grams of grilled chicken breast

250 grams of cooked brown rice

A handful of steamed broccoli

Micronutrients: 608 calories, 75 grams of protein, 57 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of fat

Daily Totals: 2,052 calories, 156 grams of protein, 243 grams of carbohydrates, and 58 grams of fat

Day 2 - High-Carb

Breakfast

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

One scoop of protein powder

1 medium frozen banana

25 grams dry oatmeal

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

1 cup of water and ice

Micronutrients: 461 calories, 35 grams of protein, 46 grams of carbohydrates, and 18 grams of fat

Snack

15 grams of hummus

30 grams of pita chips

80 grams of grapes

Micronutrients: 433 calories, 14 grams of protein, 64 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of fat

Lunch

One 7-8 inch whole wheat wrap

Four slices of deli turkey meat

One slice of low-fat cheese

Two slices of tomato

Two romaine leaves

Micronutrients: 461 calories, 35 grams of protein, 44 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of fat

Snack

200 ml 2% plain Greek yogurt

20 grams of fresh blueberries

20 grams of granola

Micronutrients: 316 calories, 24 grams protein, 30 grams carbohydrates, and 11 grams fat

Dinner

140 grams of baked cod or other white fish

1 medium baked potato

80 grams of mixed vegetables, steamed

Micronutrients: 355 calories, 39 grams protein, 46 grams carbohydrates, and 2 grams fat

Daily Totals: 2,026 calories, 147 grams protein, 230 grams carbohydrates, and 62 grams fat

Day 3 - Low-Carb

Breakfast

Two slices of tomato

3 large eggs, cooked to your liking

1/4 of avocado

1/2 grapefruit

Micronutrients: 352 calories, 21 grams of protein, 20 grams of carbohydrates, and 22 grams of fat

Snack

80 grams of salted and prepared edamame in pods

80 grams of sliced carrots

Micronutrients: 175 calories, 5 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, and 4 grams fat

Lunch

Greek salad with grilled chicken

100 grams of chopped salad greens

120 grams of grilled chicken breast

30 grams of crumbled feta cheese

20 grams of sliced cucumber

Four olives

Four cherry tomatoes

30 ml of balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Micronutrients: 430 calories, 40 grams of protein, 13 grams of carbohydrates, and 25 grams of fat

Snack

One scoop of whey protein powder mixed in water or coffee

1 medium banana

Micronutrients: 218 calories, 26 grams of protein, 29 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of fat

Dinner

225 grams of baked salmon

1 medium baked sweet potato

80 grams of green beans with lemon and garlic

Micronutrients: 664 calories, 56 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbohydrates, and 29 grams of fat

Daily Totals: 1,900 calories, 147 grams of protein, 155 grams of carbohydrates, and 81 grams of fat

Day 4 - High-Carb

Breakfast

One serving of high-protein waffles topped with 100 grams of cottage cheese

1 tablespoon maple syrup

20 grams of blueberries

One scoop of protein powder mixed in coffee or water

Micronutrients: 509 calories, 51 grams of protein, 53 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of fat

Snack

Two hard-boiled eggs

80 grams of sliced carrots

80 grams of mini pretzel twists

Micronutrients: 359 calories, 18 grams protein, 45 grams carbohydrates, and 12 grams fat

Lunch

480 ml of lentil soup

4 tablespoons of sunflower seeds

Micronutrients: 452 calories, 25 grams protein, 45 grams carbohydrates, and 21 grams fat

Snack

One 200 ml container of 2% plain Greek yogurt

80 grams of raspberries

Micronutrients: 162 calories, 20 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, and 4 grams fat

Dinner

One 115 grams lean ground beef burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion

One 100% whole wheat hamburger bun

1 tablespoon ketchup

One small corn on the cob

Micronutrients: 592 calories, 42 grams of protein, 55 grams of carbohydrates, and 24 grams of fat

Daily Totals: 2,075 calories, 156 grams of protein, 210 grams of carbohydrates, and 72 grams of fat

Day 5 - High-Carb

Breakfast

Two scrambled eggs

40 grams of dry oatmeal cooked in water

20 grams of seedless raisins

Dash of cinnamon

Micronutrients: 405 calories, 19 grams of protein, 57 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of fat

Snack

20 grams of roasted chickpeas

20 grams of mozzarella cheese

80 grams of grapes

Micronutrients: 367 calories, 17 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, and 9 grams fat

Lunch

One whole wheat pita

155 grams of grilled chicken breast

Two romaine leaves

Two slices of tomato

2 tablespoons of Caesar dressing

Micronutrients: 513 calories, 41 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrates, and 23 grams fat

Snack

1 medium apple

2 tablespoons of almond butter

Micronutrients: 291 calories, 7 grams of protein, 31 grams of carbohydrates, and 18 grams of fat

Dinner

170 grams of grilled chicken breast

60 grams of cooked whole wheat pasta noodles

40ml of marinara sauce

80 grams of broccoli

Micronutrients: 580 calories, 66 grams of protein, 57 grams of carbohydrates, and 11 grams of fat

Daily Totals: 1,978 calories, 150 grams of protein, 242 grams of carbohydrates, and 73 grams of fat