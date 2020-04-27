The 13 Latino-focused shows you need to binge on Amazon Prime Video

As Latinos continue to make big movies with in the film and TV industry, we are beginning to see more and more programming that touches on storylines that feature Latinx characters in interesting new ways. Whether it be a compelling coming-of-age drama or something that’ll make us laugh, Latinos are showing that our stories can be compelling, heartbreaking and everything in between. Below we’ve gathered a list of all the shows on Amazon Prime Video that highlight Latino talent.

Undone

Who is in it: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie and Bob Odenkirk

What you should know: Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) discovers she has a new time traveling abilities after surviving a car accident. These new abilities help her solve a mystery that is near and dear to her heart.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Who is in it: Daniel Zovatto, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Adam Rodriguez, Johnathan Nieves, Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane and Rory Kinnear (returning)

What you should know: Taking place years after its predecessor Penny Dreadful (which took place in Victorian England), this version of the show starts off in 1938 Los Angeles and incorporates Mexican folklore and themes.

Forever

Who is in it: Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen (of Brazilian descent)

What you should know: June (Maya Rudolph) and Oscar (Fred Armisen) find themselves in an interesting predicament that pushes them to question every day things, love and marriage.

Homecoming

Who is in it: Stephan James, Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale (of Cuban descent)

What you should know: After leaving the Homecoming facility, a place that helps soldiers transition back to civilian life, Heidi (Julia Roberts) is questioned by the Department of Defense about the practices used there.

Mozart in the Jungle

Who is in it: Gael García Bernal, Lola Kirke, Saffron Burrows, Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters

What you should know: This 30-minute dramedy follows the story of young musicians as they seek to find love, money and fulfilling careers in the bustling city of New York.

Hunters

Who is in it: Logan Lerman, Al Pacino and Julissa Bermudez

What you should know: The setting is NYC in 1977 and a young Jewish man is set on exacting revenge is kidnapped by a secret group of Nazi hunters who are fighting a secret war against a cabal of high-ranking Nazi officials in hiding who want to create the Fourth Reich.

The Man in the High Castle

Who is in it: Alexa Davalos, Joel de la Fuente and Rufus Sewell

What you should know: The Man in the High Castle poses the question: what would have happened if the Germans and Japanese would have won World War II?

Modern Love

Who is in it: Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, John Slattery and Andy Garcia

What you should know: This is a TV series that is based on the New York Times‘ Modern Love column. The show, like the column, explores relationships, love and the human connection.

Briarpatch

Who is in it: Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi and Brian Geraghty

What you should know: Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson) returns to her hometown to investigate the mysterious death of her sister. She uncovers layers of deception and corruption that have taken hold of the town.

NCIS (season 14 - 17)

Who is in it: Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama and Maria Bello

What you should know: This fan favorite show has been around for 17 seasons captivating fans with detailed storylines and endearing character arcs. Season 17 also sees the return of the beloved character Ziva David portrayed by Latina actress Cote de Pablo.

Cristela

Who is in it: Cristela Alonzo, Maria Canals-Barrera, Carlos Ponce, Terri Hoyos and Gabriel Iglesias

What you should know: This family-based sitcom revolves around the life of Cristela and her beloved family members. It touches many of the themes that many Mexican-American families (and Latinos) face with poignant humor and reminds us that sometimes we just need a really good laugh.

Euphoria

Who is in it: Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira

What you should know: The show, led by Zendaya’s character Rue Bennett, revolves around a group of high schoolers that are dealing with the real-world effects of drugs, sex and violence.

The Fosters

Who is in it: Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Cierra Ramirez, Jake T. Austin (Puerto Rican, Argentine, and Spanish descent) and Noah Centineo (Puerto Rican descent)

What you should know: The show, produced by Jennifer Lopez, covers themes like family unity in times of hardship and love. It follows the story of a foster families and their ups-and-down.