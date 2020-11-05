November doesn’t mean just Thanksgiving...

Black Friday is on November 27 this year. Mark your calendars, put an alert on your phone, because you sure do not want to miss out on this! No doubt has 2020 been a crazy year for all of us, but let’s get to the point, the serious question, is black Friday canceled? Shoppers, no need to fret...

Black Friday has NOT been cancelled.

But it is true that the annual shopping event is going to look different this year.

It’s not a surprise that Black Friday can sometimes get out of hand and things get a bit dangerous. Riots, stampedes and fights are not out of the ordinary things to take place that day. Researchers have found that since 2006, there have been 10 deaths and 111 injuries on this day.

While the official Black Friday date is still a few weeks away, in many places its happening throughout the month of November! For example, at Amazon, and Walmart. At Amazon, check out the early deals on Echo devices, or at Walmart with the Apple AirPods for $99, and a Eufy robot vacuum, also for $99!

Many stores are doing what they can do make sure that crowds do not come knocking on their doors on November 27. If that means starting sales sooner, or having better deals online, then so be it. It is what it is, and with COVID, there is not much of an option is there?