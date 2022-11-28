Cyber Monday deals to indulge in your beauty, fashion, and wellness favorites

Indulge in your beauty, fashion, and wellness favorites this Cyber Monday. We all know that between the upcoming Christmas festivities and the remaining sentiments of Thanksgiving, this is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself and your loved ones.

Find below amazing deals from our go-to skincare products, plus bundles to wellness items like organic wipes.

Beauty

This new line is an all-natural, scientifically formulated skincare line made to heal and hydrate skin with visible results gently. The ingredients are cruelty-free, responsibly sourced, and made in the USA. The products offer hydrating and collagen-boosting ingredients and calming and soothing effects perfect for all skin types. For Cyber Monday, they are offering a restorative duo at 25% off.

The celebrity colorist, salon owner, and product innovator offers 20% off in Styling Products and 15% off in Shampoo, Conditioner, and Gloss with the Code: THANKFUL.

From November 25 to November 28, jane iredale is offering up to 20% off the entire line – including new launches, bestsellers, and holiday sets – at key retailers such as janeiredale.com, Amazon, Ulta, Nordstrom, Dermstore, and LovelySkin.

The products are powered by clean ingredients like native Jamaican Sea Moss to protect, hydrate, nourish and glow the body head to toe. Get that Isle Girl Glow on Cyber Monday with 30% off sitewide, plus a custom cosmetic bag.

Urban Skin Rx

Restock on your favorite clinical strength skincare line formulated for all tones with 30% off, plus free shipping and a free Vitaleyez.

Get your stocking stuffers with 75% off, free shipping on all United States orders, and free shipping on international orders ($50+). From 11/28 to 11/30, enjoy 50% off on Unicorn Hair Dye and Hair Tints.

Secure your inclusive, clean, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup on Cyber Monday from 12 am to 6 am with 35% off.

Introduce your hair to a liquid gold vitamin serum! Ellips are hair vitamins and serum capsules packed with nutrients to tame your mane! They are meant for daily use on hair that faces the sun, water, color, and free radical damage. Ellips‘ pre-portioned capsules are formulated to nourish all different types of hair. From dry, damaged, colored hair from all different backgrounds, Ellips will be your hair’s must-have! It’s almost addicting how well it works. Each serum capsule is enriched with natural Moroccan oil and specific vitamins like A, C, E, and Pro Vit B-5 to meet your haircare needs. It helps repair, creates natural shine, and smoothes out frizz, making it easier to manage! It’s easy to use; just apply it on damp, comb hair to the ends, and then blow dry! You can style it as usual! Cyber Monday Deal: 25 percent off.

As the winter months are approaching, it’s time to elevate your skincare routine with NuVsio’s microbiome-friendly products. Whether you are experiencing sensitivities or know someone on the hunt for solutions, founder Dr. Elena Brei is here to help you revive your skin with science-backed technology. The entire product range is available for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Fashion

Find the perfect holiday stocking stuffers for hair accessory lovers this year with Pixie Woo Accessories. Pixie Woo Accessories knows that durability and quality are essential for any item. From mini clips to XXL claw clips, this brand provides a claw clip for every hair type that won’t break, nor break, your beautiful hair. Female-owned and based in Montreal, Canada, Pixie Woo Accessories has created claw clips that fit everyone’s lifestyle. You can also include these fun and unique pieces in your 2023 fashion refresh, knowing they’ll stand the test of time! Pixie Woo Accessories will have a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale of buy 1 get %15 off, buy 2 get 20% off, and buy 3 get 25% off. You will also receive a 6-month warranty on all products!