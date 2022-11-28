Cyber Monday deals to indulge in your beauty, fashion, and wellness favorites

Indulge in your beauty, fashion, and wellness favorites this Cyber Monday. We all know that between the upcoming Christmas festivities and the remaining sentiments of Thanksgiving, this is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself and your loved ones.
Find below amazing deals from our go-to skincare products, plus bundles to wellness items like organic wipes.
Beauty
Vieve’s Leaves
This new line is an all-natural, scientifically formulated skincare line made to heal and hydrate skin with visible results gently. The ingredients are cruelty-free, responsibly sourced, and made in the USA. The products offer hydrating and collagen-boosting ingredients and calming and soothing effects perfect for all skin types. For Cyber Monday, they are offering a restorative duo at 25% off.
Rita Hazan
The celebrity colorist, salon owner, and product innovator offers 20% off in Styling Products and 15% off in Shampoo, Conditioner, and Gloss with the Code: THANKFUL.
jane iredale
From November 25 to November 28, jane iredale is offering up to 20% off the entire line – including new launches, bestsellers, and holiday sets – at key retailers such as janeiredale.com, Amazon, Ulta, Nordstrom, Dermstore, and LovelySkin.
Cay Skin
The products are powered by clean ingredients like native Jamaican Sea Moss to protect, hydrate, nourish and glow the body head to toe. Get that Isle Girl Glow on Cyber Monday with 30% off sitewide, plus a custom cosmetic bag.
Restock on your favorite clinical strength skincare line formulated for all tones with 30% off, plus free shipping and a free Vitaleyez.
Lime Crime
Get your stocking stuffers with 75% off, free shipping on all United States orders, and free shipping on international orders ($50+). From 11/28 to 11/30, enjoy 50% off on Unicorn Hair Dye and Hair Tints.
LYS Beauty
Secure your inclusive, clean, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup on Cyber Monday from 12 am to 6 am with 35% off.
Ellips Hair
Introduce your hair to a liquid gold vitamin serum! Ellips are hair vitamins and serum capsules packed with nutrients to tame your mane! They are meant for daily use on hair that faces the sun, water, color, and free radical damage. Ellips‘ pre-portioned capsules are formulated to nourish all different types of hair. From dry, damaged, colored hair from all different backgrounds, Ellips will be your hair’s must-have! It’s almost addicting how well it works. Each serum capsule is enriched with natural Moroccan oil and specific vitamins like A, C, E, and Pro Vit B-5 to meet your haircare needs. It helps repair, creates natural shine, and smoothes out frizz, making it easier to manage! It’s easy to use; just apply it on damp, comb hair to the ends, and then blow dry! You can style it as usual! Cyber Monday Deal: 25 percent off.
NuVsio
As the winter months are approaching, it’s time to elevate your skincare routine with NuVsio’s microbiome-friendly products. Whether you are experiencing sensitivities or know someone on the hunt for solutions, founder Dr. Elena Brei is here to help you revive your skin with science-backed technology. The entire product range is available for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Fashion
Pixie Woo Accessories
Find the perfect holiday stocking stuffers for hair accessory lovers this year with Pixie Woo Accessories. Pixie Woo Accessories knows that durability and quality are essential for any item. From mini clips to XXL claw clips, this brand provides a claw clip for every hair type that won’t break, nor break, your beautiful hair. Female-owned and based in Montreal, Canada, Pixie Woo Accessories has created claw clips that fit everyone’s lifestyle. You can also include these fun and unique pieces in your 2023 fashion refresh, knowing they’ll stand the test of time! Pixie Woo Accessories will have a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale of buy 1 get %15 off, buy 2 get 20% off, and buy 3 get 25% off. You will also receive a 6-month warranty on all products!
ISLY NYC
Show off your spirit and personality with eye-catching pieces from ISLY NYC. They’ve been the premier brand for laser-cut acrylic jewelry that’s wholly unique. Handmade with a small team of skilled artisans, that brand works to design pieces that highlight creativity in everyone. ISLY NYC’s iconic jewelry has led them to set trends that fashion-forward people from all walks of life love. They’ve even worked extensively with luxury labels (DKNY, Mondo Guerra, Ivy Park) and celebrities (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot) to create one-of-a-kind, sought collabs. They’ve even been featured in Birds of Prey as part of Harley Quinn’s iconic look. ISLY NYC will have a sitewide Black Friday sale just in time for the holidays. Consumers will get 40% off all designs through Cyber Monday. Those subscribed to their emails will receive exclusive access to the grand sale 24 hours before anyone else.
Wild Cloud
Don’t gift mass-made jewelry that exploits our planet’s resources. Let the lovely and sustainably-made jewelry from Wild Cloud change your expectations and open your imagination. Wild Cloud earrings are made from sustainably grown, regenerative bamboo. Their designs show love and appreciation for everything that makes our world and environment beautiful. The lightweight designs make packing the whole collection for your Holiday trips oh-so-easy. The brand is handcrafted in the USA and blends ethical methods with sweet, subtle designs. They’re plastic-free and hypoallergenic, so even the most sensitive ears have no trouble with these fashionable pieces. Support a growing, independent, and woman-owned business this gift-giving season! Each piece is handcrafted and versatile to fit your style or fashion choice. Perfect for stocking stuffers or as a gift on its own. (Plus, each purchase goes towards reforestation projects and helping preserve the planet’s greenery.)
Avec Les Filles
Enjoy up to 50% off sitewide. Subscribe to the AVEC LES FILLES newsletter and receive extra special offers throughout the promotional period and stock up on all the hottest pieces, including puffers, blazers, trench coats, and faux leathers.
EleVen by Venus Williams
The brand offers up to 60% off select athleisure styles and accessories - from tanks and leggings to tennis skirts, sneakers, and more.
Sensi Studio
From 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM, enjoy 30% OFF sitewide with code: CYBERLOVE.
SINBONO
From Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, enjoy 20% OFF on orders over $99, All 30% OFF on orders over $159, and All 35% OFF on orders over $199. Enjoy 50% OFF of Vienna Collection when orders over $199. Free Shipping on orders over $129.
Wellness
NutraBloom
Developed by leading fertility doctors, NutraBloom is a premier supplement line that supports women’s and men’s health and wellness goals from preconception and beyond. Its expertly formulated supplements are made in the US with top-of-the-line, whole-food-based vitamins and nutritional ingredients. Each product is free of contaminants, never tested on animals, and evaluated for purity by an outside reference laboratory.
On Cyber Monday, customers can receive a special offer on NutraBloom’s Couple’s Conception Kit, designed to optimize the fertility of both male and female partners in the months leading up to conception. The offer includes the following:
- A 25% off doorbuster deal on its Couple’s Conception Kit for the first 1,000 kits.
- After the first 1,000 are sold, consumers can purchase the line for 15% off its retail price.
The Honest Company
Go organic with 30% off the shop, plus a diaper and wipes bundle with the code: BF30.
evolvetogether
Enjoy from quality, earth-friendly daily essentials that everyone will love until their very last use. The products are stamped with global coordinates as a reminder that we’re all connected regardless of race, gender, religion, or where we live. Take 20% off Sitewide + receive a Limited edition baseball hat with a $125 min purchase.