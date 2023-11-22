Wander more, spend less: Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales for frequent for travelers

Attention jet-setters and frequent travelers! As the holiday season casts its magical spell, summoning visions of distant lands and weekend getaways, it’s the perfect moment to reconsider our travel essentials and seize unbeatable deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Beyond just upgrading your gear, these sales provide a fantastic opportunity to draw inspiration for your next adventure, especially for those gearing up for holiday Christmas and New Year plans.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your travel gear, this is it! To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up some cool gear upgrade ideas and found the perfect sales to make you not just stylish but also travel-ready for the upcoming season.

Get a well-designed weekend/carryon bag

Weekend getaway plans? Your passport is practically screaming for a stamp, and guess what? Dagne Dover’s Black Friday sale is here, and it’s a rarity! Until November 29, score a cool 25% off on their sleek neoprene backpacks, versatile carry-all duffles, and chic belt bags.

Dagne Dover is having an unmissable Black Friday / Cyber Monday Sale

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show – the Landon Carryall. Designed to fit everything from your laptop to a week’s worth of outfits (yes, really!), the Landon Carryall is a travel game-changer. Imagine a bag that’s stylish, washable, and 100% vegan! Finding your perfect fit has never been easier with sizes ranging from XS to XL and colors galore.

Dagne Dover also has you covered with smaller bags such like crossovers, fanny packs, and phone sling cases, perfect for rocking that airport runway look or keep your passport and phone close to you on a train or bus.

Landon Carryall Bag - Medium (Normally $185, Now $138.75)

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack (Normally $95, Now $71.25)

Mara Neoprene Phone Sling (Normally $75, Now $56.25)

Jet-Set in style with celebrity-approved luggage

Elevate your travel game with Away’s sleek designs and award-winning classic suitcases collections. These aren’t just any suitcases; they are fashion statements. Hollywood celebrities such as Margot Robbie, Mandy Moore, and even Meghan Markle have been seen flaunting their Away luggage. So take advantage of their 20-percent-off suitcase sales and travel like a star.

The Carry-On Flex (Normally $325, Now $260)

The Bigger Carry-On Flex (Normally $345, Now $276)

The Medium Flex (Normally $395, Now $316)

Step in comfort while you explore

When it comes to exploring the world, from bustling airports to iconic sites like the Colosseum in Rome or the Pyramids of Egypt, or even embarking on a hike in the Grand Canyon, comfort and sustainability are paramount. That’s why we turn to Allbirds for shoes that seamlessly blend style, reliability, and eco-friendly materials.

This celebrity-approved brand, worn by Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Kate Hudson, to name a few, is having a super amazing Black Friday sale. You can score some comfy essentials discounted up to 70% off in stores and online.

Reaffirming that they are a travels must-have, one reviewer on the All Birds site, said “I loved these so much I bought them in black also. Just returned from a trip to London and wore these everyday 10+ miles daily!”

Women’s Tree Runners (Normally $98, Now $59)

Women’s Wool Runner Mizzles (Normally $125, Now $100)

Women’s Wool Runner Fluffs (Normally $120, Now $60)

Stay Hydrated, Stay Adventurous

Hydration is the key to a successful adventure. Snag deals on travel water bottles that are not only spill-proof but also fashionable. Conquer new heights and explore uncharted territories with a trusty companion by your side—one that keeps you hydrated on the go.

Upgrade your water bottle game before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals vanish. BrüMate who also had a collab collection with Hilary Duff this year, has fantastic deals on their chic and practical drinkware.

Check out options like the Rotera 15oz to 35oz, ideal for camping, beach trips, train and bus rides, and even slipping into your carry-on, so you can be environmentally responsible and refill it while exploring attractions at your destination. Their sale runs until 11/27, and they’re offering 25% off discounts sitewide with the code CYBER25.

Rotera 35oz (Normally $49.99, Now $37.50)

Toddy XL 32oz (Normally $39.99, Now $30.00)

Winesulator (Normally $34.99, Now $26.25)

Embrace the soundtrack of your trip

Long flights, layovers, and train rides are all opportunities to transform these experiences into cinematic moments with the right soundtrack. Why not check out discounts on top-notch headphones from JBL that turn your travels into a sound and perhaps emotional adventure? Immerse yourself in the music, drown out the noise, and savor every moment of your journey.

The electronic brand’s Black Friday sale has some of its top models of True Wireless Earbuds and On and Over Headphones for up to 50%.

JBL Tune 710BT (Normally $79.95, Now $39.95)

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS (Normally $149.95, Now $74.95)

JBL Live 660NC ﻿ ﻿(Normally $199.95, Now $99.95)



Get Yourself Some Cute Travel Accessories

These sales are also a great excuse to add some cuteness to your whole travel kit! Rifle Paper Co., a small company founded by an adorable couple- an illustrator and a musician- has the most charming accessories with bold colors, hand-painted florals, and whimsical characters. Check them out and get a couple of companions for your upcoming adventures: a passport holder, AirTag key chain, and luggage tag.

From now until Tuesday, November 28, 2023, they offer 30% off sitewide. Additionally, from Friday, December 1, 2023, through Tuesday, December 5, 2023, all sale items can receive an extra 40% off.

Marguerite AirTag Key Ring (Normally $25.00, Now $14.70)

Bon Voyage Luggage Tag (Normally $28.00, Now $18.20)

Garden Party Pastpport Holder (Normally $30.00, Now $19.50)

