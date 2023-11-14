As Thanksgiving holiday gets closer and closer, it’s officially time to start getting ready for all of our holiday travel plans! Whether we are headed home to see family or friends or going on a romantic holiday getaway to Paris, knowing what carry-on items to pack is essential to a smooth trip.

Aside from having a good quality carry-on suitcase or bag, many TSA-approved items or travel must-haves will undoubtedly improve your experience. From having the perfect weekend bag for those short trips to bringing a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones for your flight, a travel pillow and eye mask for comfort, beauty toiletries to deal with during and post-flight skin, to a good makeup bag and packing system for organization, all these thoughtful travel staples should be on your list.

Remember to check these items off your list before leaving on vacation!