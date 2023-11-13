Jennifer Lopez is ready for the holidays in chic dress with thigh-high slit and chest cutout

Jennifer Lopez is ready to celebrate the holidays in a festive fashion ensemble. The Hollywood star continues to promote her new Delola cocktails, and she decided to show off her best look in a recent video where she can be seen welcoming the new season in a neon green dress.

The 54-year-old actress looked stunning, pairing the outfit with a pair of gold heeled platforms. Her glamorous ensembles featured a chest cutout and a gold chain, as well as a thigh-high slit. JLo wore her signature gold hoop earrings for the photoshoot and wore her hair straight and shorter than usual.

Jennifer can be seen celebrating with a cocktail in hand, smiling at the camera, before gracefully showing the stunning look with the scenic views of the Mediterranean in the background. “Delola season has officially begun… Holiday entertaining, family, and fun,” JLo wrote on Instagram.

“Timeless, ageless, and forever THAT girl,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Let the good times begin!! Cmon DELOLA!” Jennifer recently wore another green ensemble during an outing in Los Angeles, accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck.

“When your song comes on and you’re next to a plant,” she wrote, dancing to her hit song ‘Waiting For Tonight’ and showing her best dance moves while holding a plant and playing around with her hair in the wind. The star showed off her incredible figure and celebrated her friend Pia Miller’s birthday.

“Date Night,” she captioned the post. “stop it rn!!!! OBSESSED! green is your color queen,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The queen herself.”