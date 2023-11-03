Jennifer Lopez reveals big difference between her relationship with Ben Affleck and past romances

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the big difference between her marriage with Ben Affleck and her past romantic relationships. The 54-year-old singer and the 51-year-old actor are known for being public about their love for each other, after rekindling their romance in 2021 and getting married in the summer of 2022.

During a recent interview with Vogue, the star revealed that there is an important difference, referring to how she feels around Ben, and how she has been able to become an “unapologetic” version of herself with him. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” she explained.

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else,” JLo said to the publication, talking about her confidence. “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she added.

The actress looked back at her personal and professional journey, admitting that it’s all part of who she is now. “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

The pair made headlines in 2021 when they were first linked together following their split in 2004 when they decided to break off their engagement. Ben would go on to marry Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, while Jennifer married Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in March 2014, before their split in April 2021.