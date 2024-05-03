The Jonas Brothers reschedule shows in Mexico after Nick contracts a ‘nasty’ illness

Jonas Brothers fans in Mexico, will have to wait a few more months before they get to watch the famous trio of brothers. Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram Friday revealing that he can not sing because he is very sick.

According to Nick, he woke up feeling very sick and lost his voice a couple of days later. The 31-year-old singer was able to muster the strength to play in Cancun, but it’s gotten progressively worse. He has been in bed with a bad cough, fever, and body aches, and after speaking to a doctor, they had to postpone their shows in Mexico City and Monterrey.

“I’m so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys” he said with a barely there voice. “You do so much to support us, and a lot of you traveled out to be at that show, and I just want to say I’m heartbroken over this, and again I’m really sorry, but I have to try and beat this thing.”

Nick explained in the caption that he has a “nasty strain” of Influenza A which is a pathogen that causes the flu in birds and some mammals, including humans. It’s a highly contagious respiratory illness, so hopefully his brothers Nick and Joe are keeping some distance from their little brother.

Thankfully for the fans, the shows have been rescheduled for August. Hopefully, there weren’t too many that traveled to Mexico and paid for travel and lodging to watch the shows.

Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22

Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25

After their rescheduled shows, they will start the European leg of their tour September 9 in Belfast, Ireland.