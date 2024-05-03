Britney Spears reveals how she twisted her ankle and says she was set up by her mom Lynne

Britney Spears is responding to the recent reports that she was involved in a “fight” with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Thursday morning shortly after midnight. Soliz was in a photo standing next to her as she was in a blanket holding a pillow, possibly shirtless. After calling the news “fake” she shared a video of her injury, explaining how it happened.



©@BritneySpears



Britney Spears shared a video of her injury

The “Lucky” singer’s foot was swollen and bruised in the video. According to Britney, the injury happened when she was trying to leap in the living room like an “idiot” at the Chateau, “I fell, and embarrassed myself. That’s it,” she said in the clip. Britney said paramedics showed up at her door “illegally“ and caused a huge scene when ”all she needed was ice.”

While Britney admitted, “it is actually pretty bad,” she giggled, saying “sh*t happens.” She also shared a photo of her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, posing with what looks like a wolf.

In the caption, Britney wrote that she “knows” her mom, Lynne Spears, was involved. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news was out,” she wrote. “I was set up just like she did way back when ... I can’t stand her.”

She added a PS, referencing the photo of her lawyer, saying he helped her get through last night. “Psss this man is wonderful,” she wrote. “He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew,” she concluded the post.



It’s the second time Lynne finds herself in the news today. As we reported earlier, DailyMail revealed Tuesday that she won a legal battle against her old friend, Jacob Diamond, over posts he was sharing online of her.

As for Britney, she’s been making headlines all week. The incident happened after she and Sam Asghari’s divorce was settled Wednesday night. There have also been reports she has been struggling with her finances and mental health.

A source told TMZ has been having “shocking and radical mood swings,” is “completely dysfunctional” and facing a “worse financial and mental situation.” There is no doubt that the latest incident will have people speculating even further about her mental health.