Britney Spears’ mom Lynne reportedly wins legal battle

Britney Spears is all over the news today, but she’s not the only one in her family making headlines. Her mother, Lynne Spears, has reportedly won a legal battle against publicist Jacob Diamond, per DailyMail.



Lynne and Diamond used to be friends, but she and two friends, Jansen Fitz, 41, and Tatum Solis, 48, sued him in October 2023 after it fell apart. A temporary restraining order was put in place, stopping him from coming within 100 years of her home and blocking him from publishing details about their friendship.

However, he still allegedly shared private text videos and allegations about them. They alleged that for several weeks, he shared posts with captions that were ‘suggestive of deceit, deception, fraud, and other similar characteristics which are often frowned upon by society.’



Some of the captions allegedly included claims that Lynne was planning to get her nephew to beat him up. He also allegedly asked people to call CPS with allegations that Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, drives drunk with her sister Jamie Lynn’s daughter in the car. Just days before the judge’s decision on April 29, Diamond also posted a video of Lynne allegedly receiving Botox from his doctor.

The new ruling by Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks means he will be held in contempt of court or jailed if he continues publishing defamatory claims online, per DailyMail.

While he may not be allowed to talk about Lynne anymore, he is still talking about Britney. The 41-year-old has been sharing photos asking for people’s “thoughts” in the caption.

Amid reports that Britney was involved in a fight with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont, he shared photos with the caption, “THOUGHTS? What in the hell happened last night at the Chateau Marmont??!!! We haven’t seen her at a place like this in West Hollywood for over a decade. What are y’all thinking??”