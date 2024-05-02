Britney Spears says the news is “fake” and she’s moving to Boston

Britney Spears is back on Instagram, and according to her, the recent news surrounding her is fake. News broke Thursday, May 2nd, that she was allegedly in a fight with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, per Page Six.





©GrosbyGroup



Paul Richard Soliz

In photos published by the outlet, the “Lucky” singer was walking out holding a pillow. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey confirmed that an ambulance was dispatched to the hotel around 12:42 a.m. PT. Soliz was in the photographs standing next to her.

Friends are reportedly concerned about Soliz, who used to be her former housekeeper, with a source telling Page Six he is “bad news.” The outlet says he has been charged with misdemeanors and felonies.

Humphrey said they received a call about an injured woman, but nobody was transported to the hospital. Sources confirmed that she is back home and safe.



Following the news, the 42-year-old shared a screenshot of text on Instagram with her 42.3 million followers, calling the news “fake.” “Just to let people know ... the news is fake,” she wrote. “ I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie,” Britney continued.

The singer explained that she twisted her ankle last night and “paramedics showed up” at her door “illegally.” “They never came into my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston,” she added.



©GettyImages



The incident came after her divorce was settled

The alleged ordeal between the couple came after her and Sam Asghari’s divorce was settled Wednesday night. It also comes amid recent reports that Britney has been struggling with her finances and mental health. A source told TMZ has been having “shocking and radical mood swings,” is “completely dysfunctional” and facing a “worse financial and mental situation”.