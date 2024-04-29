Britney Spears deletes her Instagram amid reports of financial concerns

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account again. The singer recently opened up in a caption about the pain her family has caused her, and her decision to leave the app comes amid reports that she is struggling with her finances and mental health.



The “...Baby One More Time,” singer worked hard for her money, and she’s been enjoying the fruits of her labor. The 42-year-old singer got freedom from her conservatorship on November 12, 2021, which granted her access to her $60 million estate for the first time in over a decade.

Now that Britney can spend and do what she wants, sources tell Page Six she is spending, a lot, and has “no concept of money.” Under the conservatorship, people were in charge of her bank accounts, with the source explaining, “Every purchase had to be reported to the court, even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own.”



While the source told Page Six, that she is not broke, a TMZ insider says the opposite, claiming she is in danger of “going broke.” Britney is also reportedly struggling with her mental health and having “shocking and radical mood swings.” A source told TMZ she is “completely dysfunctional” and facing a “worse financial and mental situation”.

As for where Britney’s money is allegedly going? She loves to travel. TMZ claims she spends close to a million dollars on each trip, like her recently vacay to French Polynesia. She also visits Hawaii monthly, flying private, and staying in luxury suites.



Thankfully, Britney still has income coming in. In October 2023, she released her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which became an instant New York Times bestseller. A source told Page Six, she is “at the point of recoupment” with her $15 million publishing deal. She also earns royalties, getting 25 percent of the net profits.

Britney also surprised fans when she released a song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” in August 2022 despite saying she would “never return to the industry.” Which also earns her royalties.

If the “Toxic” singer ever needs to make some cash, there is no denying her fan base will happily support her if she does decide to get on the microphone again.