Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are known to have one of the strongest friendships in Hollywood. The pair have shown love and appreciation for each other throughout their careers, with fans of the pair remembering how supportive Taylor was following Selena’s breakup with Justin Bieber.

And now that the two singers have found love; Taylor with Travis Kelce, and Selena with Benny Blanco, many are wondering if they have already gone on a double date. During his latest conversation on SiriusXM, the music producer talked about his romance with the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star.

Benny revealed that he had crossed paths with Taylor, even recently, but it seems they have yet to get together. “I just saw [Swift] at [Los Angeles restaurant] Sushi Park a week ago. I ran into her right before Coachella a week ago,“ he said during the interview, adding, “No we have not [double dated].”

Opening up about his relationship with Selena, the music producer said: “You know how people constantly tell you ‘When you least expect it, it’s going to happen. When you’re not looking for it’? Honestly, we weren’t even — the first time we were hanging out where it was leaning towards that way, we were both talking about our love lives. Before we knew it, it just kind of happened.”

The pair made their relationship public on December 7, 2023, with Selena revealing that she was the “happiest” she had ever been. Following the announcement, the pair continued to show their love on social media and even made public appearances during award season.

An insight into their relationship:

The singer and the producer are getting stronger in their romance, as Benny even gave insight into their dynamic during an interview with People. “Sometimes when you’re cooking all day, you’re doing all this stuff, you’re just like, ‘Should we just get pizza? Or should we just go get tacos?” he said. “In your free time, you’re just like, ’Oh my God, I’m not doing this s---.’”

“She definitely loves it,” he said, about cooking for the singer. “Selena, my friends, my family, they all knew that I cooked so much, and it was a long time coming.”