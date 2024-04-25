Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid had a couples vacation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a pairing that intrigues fans and media alike, recently enjoyed a getaway in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. But they weren’t alone in their beachside escapade; Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid joined them.

The revelation of this star-studded trip came from an unexpected source: Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother. Speaking at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24, Donna shared details of her son’s vacation. According to Donna, Travis sent her a photo from their getaway, revealing the presence of Swift, Cooper, and Hadid.

Amidst their beach day bliss, Kelce realized that Bradley Cooper, known for his roles in iconic films like “Silver Linings Playbook” and “A Star is Born,” appeared at the same QVC event as Donna Kelce.

While Travis Kelce couldn’t join his mother at the QVC event due to commitments, Donna expressed her regret at his absence, citing his involvement in the production of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” This new game show spinoff, set to stream on Prime Video, reveals Kelce is expanding beyond the football field.

Gigi Hadid’s presence adds another layer to the narrative. Hadid, a longtime friend of Taylor Swift, has recently been associated with Cooper, which has sparked speculation about their relationship.

While they still have not made their red carpet debut, the A-list couple was recently spotted sharing some major PDA during a dinner in New York. The spicy images have put any doubts to rest, marking the first time they share affectionate kisses in front of the public.

Insiders have told various outlets that they are discussing what’s next for their relationship, but a major point of discussion has been their age. The actor is 49, while the model is 28, making a 21-year gap between them.