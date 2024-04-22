Sydney Sweeney dances with mariachis on Mexican vacation

Sydney Sweeney had the best time in Mexico. The actress and producer shared various photos on Instagram, showing her enjoying the country as she took advantage of its beaches and traditions over the course of her vacation.

Sweeney shared a post on Instagram which showed some of her trip’s highlights, including photos alongside her adorable dog Tank, and her fiancé Jonathan Davino. Photos show Sweeney and Tank on a float, Sweeney dancing with some mariachis while wearing a beachy outfit and some photos alongside her friends, where her fiancé is seen wearing a matching suit made out of blue and white patterns. The best photo of all shows Tank with a mariachi hat. “Good times and tan lines,” Sweeney captioned the post.

Sweeney also shared a photo of herself wearing a sweater that reads "Sorry for having great t---." Some viewers believe Sweeney shared the message is aimed at Hollywood producer Carol Baum, who recently made some comments about Sweeney’s appearance and talent. “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer,” said Baum according to a Daily Mail report.

A representative of Sweeney called Baum’s comments “shameful.” "To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character,” read the statement.

©GettyImages



Sydney Sweeney at 92NY

Sweeney’s much deserved break

Sweeney’s trip follows a packed couple of months, with Sweeney being involved in the release of multiple movies, including “Anyone But You,” “Madame Web,” and “Immaculate,” a film she starred in and produced.

A previous Instagram post shows some of the fun she had while traveling, including some watersports, like water skiing and wake boarding, and some snorkeling. “Sorry i couldn’t make it i had a board meeting,” she captioned the post.