Sydney Sweeney wears Angelina Jolie’s iconic Oscars gown 20 years later

Sydney Sweeney may not have attended this year’s Academy Awards, but she went all out for the famous Vanity Fair Oscar party. The Euphoria star showed up to the event wearing an archival satin cream-colored Marc Bouwer gown. The look quickly went viral, with fans realizing it was the same exact dress worn by the one and only Angelina Jolie to the Oscars 20 years ago.



Jolie wore the dress in 2004 to the awards, where she announced the winner of Art Direction won by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

It was a clear nod to one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, with Sweeney even wearing similar accessories. The custom Messika diamond necklace looked just like the Academy Award winner’s. She also wore the same shaw.

The main difference between their looks was their hair, with Sweeney debuting a blonde bob that fans found very reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.



Overall, it was a fantastic choice for Sweeney and her team, with fans correlating her to two famous actresses, Jolie and Monroe. Her stylist Molly Dickinson thanked Bouwer and President Paul Margolin for allowing them into the archives on social media.

Bouwer posted the images on Instagram proud of its revival writing in the caption, “On its 20th anniversary I couldn’t ask for a better revival.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith star became an Oscar winner in 2000 for Best Supporting Actress in Girl, Interrupted. She was nominated again in 2009 for Changeling.

Sweeney’s film Madame Webb is not getting the reviews the cast had hoped for and likely will not be on next year’s list for Academy Award nominations, but there is still hope for her other films. The star has a horror mystery film, Immaculate, due out in theaters on March 22.

As for Jolie, the actress has not released a film since 2021, but in December 2023 she confirmed a third installment of Malifcent. She’s been a supportive mom of the children she shares with ex, Brad Pitt.

In November it was revealed that Marley Jolie-Pitt joined the first historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, at Spelman College. She joined the historically black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2022. At the time, her famous mom met with the school president, Dr. Helene Gayle.