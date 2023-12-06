Angelina Jolie confirms ‘Maleficent 3’: Talks about plans of quitting acting

Angelina Jolie is sharing some of her future plans. The Hollywood star revealed the latest updates of her career in the entertainment industry, including the upcoming filming of ‘Maleficent 3,’ confirming the third installment of the fan-favorite Disney movies and hinting at what she plans for the next years of her career.

The 48-year-old actress talked to WSJ. Magazine about her personal and professional life, including her successful career in Hollywood. The third installment of Maleficent is set to come four years after the sequel, with the potential return of some of the cast, including Elle Fanning as Aurora. However, apart from confirming the project, Angelina didn’t give many details about the storyline.

But the most revealing part of the interview had to do with her plans of quitting acting, as she says she is thinking about leaving Los Angeles, and described it as “unhealthy.” “I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity,” she said to the publication. “I wouldn’t be an actress today. When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much.”

Angelina went on to explain that she is not planning on stopping working on other projects. “I can’t stop. I always think there’s a fight coming,” she said, adding that she is thinking of moving to Cambodia. “I will move when I can,” she declared.

She also talked about her divorce from Brad Pitt and how it affected her life. “It’s part of what happened after my divorce - I lost the ability to live and travel as freely,”‘ she said.