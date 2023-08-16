Angelina Jolie working with her daughter Vivienne on new Broadway show: ‘Viv reminds me of my mother’

Angelina Jolie is teaming up with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne to adapt the iconic 1983 film ‘The Outsiders’ by Francis Ford Coppola into a Broadway show. Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, the story is set to be brought to life on stage, and the mother-daughter duo are working together.

The Hollywood star revealed that Vivienne will be her volunteer assistant, and shared her excitement to be involved in the project, showing her daughter the creative process, and giving her an introduction to the entertainment industry. In a new statement obtained by People, Angelina also explained that Vivienne reminds her of her mom Marcheline Bertrand.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” she said in the statement. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

A close source to the actress said to the publication that “Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people. She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway.”

It was also reported that the pair watched the world premiere of ‘The Outsiders’ at La Jolla Playhouse in California this year, and went on to meet with the writer of the novel. “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse,” she said in a press release.