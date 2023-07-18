Angelina Jolie goes apartment hunting in NY with her kids

Angelina Jolie is embracing change alongside her nearest and dearest. The actress was photographed apartment hunting in New York City while accompanied by her kids, Zahara, 18, and Pax, 19.

Jolie wore a white trenchcoat, black pants, and white heels, and walked behind her kids with some sunglasses. Zahara wore an oversize black t-shirt with a photo of Tupac Shakur that she paired with some shorts and black Converse sneakers. For his part, Pax looked comfortably in dark pants and a white t-shirt that he paired with some pink shoes.

Earlier this year, Jolie launched a new project that blends various of her skills, including her sense of fashion and her philanthropy. Atelier Jolie is a fashion brand that uses the skills of refugees and underappreciated creatives to make clothes out of deadstock, which are the clothing items that haven’t sold and will likely go to waste.

“We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background,” reads the brand’s website. “We will spotlight the people who play a part in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill. And as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses.”

“It’s all new, and I’m more of an artist than a businesswoman. I hope to see you there, and to be one of the many creating with you within our new creative collective. Bear with me. I hope to grow this with you,” signs Jolie.

One of the brand’s first partnerships is with Gabriela Hearst, the creative director of Chloé.