Angelina Jolie spotted in New York in a beautiful black dress

Angelina Jolie is enjoying her time with her kids. Over the past week, she’s been photographed enjoying New York city, accompanied by her children. Most recently, she was seen exiting a store alongside her son, Pax.

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax

Jolie and Pax, 18, were photographed in SoHo, a neighborhood known for its luxurious stores and plentiful restaurants. Jolie wore a black dress that she paired with heels and some sunglasses.

Pax wore a gray jacket, a white shirt, black pants, and some white sneakers.

Jolie and Pax

Over the past year, Jolie has been working on films and has planned out some films that she’ll be directing. She’s also been spending lots of time with her family, including her daughter Zahara, who recently kicked off her college career.

In an interview with Extra, Jolie talked about her children and their plans for Mother’s Day. “My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” she said.

“It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry. They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry … ‘Oh, there she goes!’”

