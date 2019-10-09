Angelina Jolie brings all the drama in a glam Givenchy top

Angelina Jolie has been out and about while promoting her new film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. During a photocall in Rome alongside her co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, the 44-year-old star brightened the day in a head-turning look from Givenchy SS 19 couture runway. Her glam get-up featured tailored black trousers and a pleated asymmetrical top in a lovely lavender hue which evoked a butterfly-like silhouette. The brunette beauty added inches to her height with pointed ankle-strap heels and solely kept to a pair of sparkly crystal earrings for jewels.

©Getty Images



Angelina wore natural-looking makeup – including pink, glossy lips

Beauty-wise, Angelina took an opposite approach to her Maleficent character’s and displayed a fresh face with natural-looking makeup – including pink glossy lips. Her long oval-shaped nails, however, gave a nod to her Disney character and were painted in a sheer off-white color.

With this bold ensemble, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress – who usually opts for neutral tones – stepped out of her comfort zone. Angie radiated all the confidence as she smiled and waved to her fans while giggling with Michelle, who plays Queen Ingrith. Michelle looked equally beautiful wearing black trousers and a silky rose colored blouse.

©Getty Images



Angelina turned heads in a runway couture look from Givenchy SS 19

Moreover, the mother-of-six is often praised for her timeless, effortless and sophisticated style, which often lands her on the best-dressed list. During the summer the Oscar-winning actress was the epitome of Parisian chic while visiting the City of Lights with her godmother, legendary actress Jacqueline Bisset, 74. The two brought elegance with a series of twinning outfits –including cream-colored pantsuits, flowy dresses and nautical striped looks.

For the European premiere of Maleficent, Angelina returned to her darker sartorial choices and slipped into a strapless, black sequins dress. The actress was accompanied by her two daughters Shiloh, 13, and Zahara, 14, who were both also clad in head-to-toe black.

