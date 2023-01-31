Angelina Jolie accessorizes her look with Princess Diana’s favorite Dior bag: See photos

Princess Diana became without a doubt an influential fashion icon in the 90’s. From her casual looks that can be seen recreated today by Hollywood celebrities, to her sophisticated dresses and stylish accessories from luxury fashion brands, including Christian Dior, Versace, Chanel, and more.

One of her favorite bags quickly became part of her signature look. The Lady Dior bag, previously known as the Chouchou bag, was gifted to Princess Diana by the First Lady of France in 1995 before becoming available to the public. This is the story of how the bag was renamed in 1996 when she acquired a navy blue version that matched the color of her eyes.

Fast forward to 2023, the Lady Dior bag is still making an impact, as it was recently seen in the hands of none other than Angelina Jolie. The acclaimed actress was spotted with a cream version of the bag while visiting Paris, wearing an all-black outfit and perfectly complimenting her look with the iconic bag.