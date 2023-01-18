Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s iconic diamond cross: The story behind the $200k necklace

Kim Kardashian is expanding her collection of jewelry! This time the reality star decided to purchase an iconic cross necklace, which was once worn by Princess Diana herself. It was reported by TMZ that the stunning diamond-encrusted necklace was sold for almost $200.000 at a Sotheby’s auction.

Princess Diana wore the incredible piece of jewelry back in 1987 at a charity gala in London, borrowed by The Garrard jewelry company for the special event. The necklace is known as the Attallah Cross, and was described by Vogue as one of her most unusual accessories at the time.

Ramsay Attallah previously talked about “the statement crucifix” formerly owned by his father Naim Attallah. “When I was growing up, we’d always have it on the table for Christmas lunch, but it was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn’t been seen in public since she died,” he said to Vogue.

The necklace had been owned by the auction house, and following the winning bid, it is Kim who now owns the diamond cross. This is not the first time Kim buys a legendary piece from a late icon, as she also owns items from Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie O, and more.

There is no secret that the businesswoman has an attraction for historical pieces, as she famously wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the Met Gala, causing major controversy among online users and fashion experts.