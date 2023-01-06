Prince Harry opens up about Meghan’s visit to Princess Diana’s grave: Report

Meghan Markle is said to have paid her respects at Princess Diana’s grave on the 20th anniversary of the late royal’s death. Prince Harry recalled visiting his mother’s grave with Meghan in his upcoming memoir Spare, according to the New York Post and MailOnline.

Harry reportedly described in his book rowing to the island in the center of the lake where his mom is buried at the Althorp estate. Following a moment to himself at his mother’s grave, Harry is said to have given Meghan a private moment.

©Getty Images



Meghan reportedly asked the late Princess for clarity and guidance

“When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone,” Harry wrote. The Duke also revealed that Meghan, whom he began dating in 2016, told him that she had asked Princess Diana for “clarity and guidance.”

Princess Diana passed away in 1997. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017, William, Harry and Catherine visited the White Garden at Kensington Palace. Per the Historic Royal Palace’s website, Diana “was particularly fond of the Sunken Garden” during her time at Kensington Palace, “so to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in 2017 the palace’s gardeners transformed the space into The White Garden in her memory.”