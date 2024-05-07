Why the anniversary of King Charles’ coronation is a special day for his grandson Prince Archie

It’s been one year since King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey. His Majesty’s coronation last year coincided with ﻿his grandson Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. This year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son turned five on the first anniversary of his grandfather’s coronation service.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to the UK for the service in 2023, while the Duchess stayed behind in California with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Daily Mail reported at the time that Meghan had a﻿ “private celebration” for Archie at their home in Montecito, California. The “low-key” party reportedly included a lemon cake baked by the Duchess. Following the coronation service in London, Harry is said to have rushed to the airport. A ﻿source told the Daily Mail, “He was always determined to get back in time to spend part of Archie’s birthday at home.”

Prince Archie turned five on the first anniversary of his grandfather King Charles’ coronation

The Coronation Weekend last May included the service at London’s Westminster Abbey, as well as a coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Coronation Big Lunch and the Big Help Out. To commemorate the first anniversary of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on Monday, May 6, the palace shared a video featuring footage from the Coronation Weekend. The video opened with His Majesty saying, “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend.”

The montage also included audio from the coronation concert of Hollywood star Tom Cruise. “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” the Top Gun actor said as footage of the flypast played.

The video concluded with a snippet of Prince William’s moving speech from the concert. “Pa, we are all so proud of you. I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us,” the Prince of Wales said, adding, “God save the King!”

Almost exactly nine months after His Majesty’s coronation, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. Following a period of treatment and recuperation, the monarch returned to public-facing duties on April 30. In a statement announcing the King’s return to public duties last month, the palace said, “As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”