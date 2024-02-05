King Charles diagnosed with cancer: Everything we know

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the news on Monday. His Majesty, 75, returned to London from Sandringham in the morning to begin treatment as an out-patient.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

©WireImage



King Charles left the London Clinic on Jan. 29

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

©Getty Images



The day before the news was announced, the monarch attended church with Queen Camilla in Sandringham

While the type of cancer was not revealed, the King does not have prostate cancer. Prince William and Prince Harry’s father recently underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. Ahead of the scheduled treatment, the palace said that the King’s condition was benign.

The monarch left the hospital last Monday with Queen Camilla by his side. Two days after his release, the Queen shared an update on Charles while opening a new cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital. Her Majesty said (via the BBC) that the King is “doing his best.” King Charles was pictured out on Sunday (Feb. 4) attending service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene with Queen Camilla.