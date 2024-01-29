King Charles leaves the hospital with Queen Camilla by his side

King Charles III left the London Clinic on Monday after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate days earlier. His Majesty was photographed departing the hospital with his wife Queen Camillaby his side.

“The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

©Getty Images



King Charles was pictured leaving the hospital on Jan. 29 with his wife Queen Camilla

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days,” the statement continued.

Ahead of his procedure, Buckingham Palace said that the King’s public engagements would “be postponed for a short period of recuperation.” Sky News reported on Jan. 29 that it understands the monarch “will not carry out royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers” from his procedure.

King Charles was admitted to the London Clinic on Friday, Jan. 26, for the planned treatment. The palace previously said that the monarch was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Prior to undergoing his procedure, the King on Friday paid a visit to his daughter-in-law Catherine, who was recovering from abdominal surgery at the same hospital. Hours before His Majesty was released from the hospital on Jan. 29, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had returned home to Windsor to recover from her surgery, and was “making good progress.”