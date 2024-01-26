The Princess of Wales receives visit from an in-law at the hospital

The Princess of Wales had a special visitor at the hospital on Friday. According to reports, King Charles III visited Catherine, whom he’s called his “beloved daughter-in-law,” at the London Clinic.

The Princess has been recovering at the London Clinic since undergoing a planned abdominal surgery last week. Following her “successful” surgery, Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Catherine would “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery” and is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

King Charles is said to have visited his daughter-in-law Catherine at the London Clinic on Jan. 26

Prince William was seen leaving the hospital last Thursday after visiting his wife. King Charles’ visit with Catherine came ahead of his prostate procedure at the same hospital.

His Majesty arrived at the London Clinic on Jan. 26 with his wife Queen Camilla. “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Last week, the palace announced that the 75-year-old monarch would be undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the palace previously said, noting that “His Majesty’s condition is benign.” The palace also shared that the “King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”