King Charles to undergo a ‘corrective procedure’

King Charles III is set to undergo a “corrective procedure” next week. Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that His Majesty, 75, will seek treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the palace said. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The palace added, “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, it is understood that Charles “was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.”

News of Charles’ upcoming procedure follows Kensington Palace’s announcement that the King’s daughter-in-law the Princess of Waleswas admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery.

“The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” Kensington Palace said on Jan. 17. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” the statement continued. “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”