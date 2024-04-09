King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

It’s been 19 years since King Charles III and Queen Camilla tied the knot. The then-Prince of Wales married Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor on April 9, 2005. Following the ceremony, a service of prayer and dedication was held at St. George’s Chapel with the groom’s parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in attendance.

Charles’ sons Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Camilla’s children from her first marriage, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, joined them on their wedding day.

©Getty Images



King Charles and Queen Camilla got married on April 9, 2005

At the reception, Queen Elizabeth toasted the newlyweds, saying (via The Telegraph): “They have overcome Becher’s Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles, They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”

Charles also gave a speech, thanking “my darling Camilla who has stood with me through thick and thin - and whose precious optimism and humour have seen me through.”

The royal couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 9. Last year marked Charles and Camilla’s first wedding anniversary as King and Queen.

©Getty Images



The royal couple celebrated 19 years of marriage in 2024

After his ascension to the throne in 2022, Charles said, “This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

Their Majesties were crowned last May at Westminster Abbey. Less than a year after their coronation, Buckingham Palace announced this past February that King Charles had been diagnosed with a former of cancer. Following the news, a palace insider told PEOPLE that Camilla is Charles’ “strength and stay like [Prince Philip] was for the late Queen,” adding, “She will be great. She will rally him, she will buoy him. She is amazing. She equips him to do the job he has to do.”