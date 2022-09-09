Line of succession to British throne updated

The line of succession to the British throne has been updated on the royal family’s website following the death of Queen Elizabeth. With Charles as the new sovereign, the King’s eldest son Prince William is now first in line to the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge’s firstborn Prince George, nine, is second in line. The couple’s seven-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte is third in line, while Prince Louis, four, is fourth.

Prince Harry is fifth in line, followed by his and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (sixth) and their daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor (seventh). Prince Andrew is eighth, Princess Beatrice is ninth and her daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi is tenth in line.

When Queen Elizabeth acceded to the throne in 1952, her eldest child Charles became heir apparent. The Prince of Wales became King upon his mother’s death on Sept. 8.

©Getty Images



The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge is first in line to the throne, followed by his eldest child Prince George

Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles said in a statement after his mother’s passing. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much- loved Mother.”