Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell website pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell website has been updated with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth. The site features a black background with the words: “IN LOVING MEMORY OF Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral on Sept. 8. Prince Harry traveled to Scotland on Thursday following the palace’s statement that doctors were concerned about Her Majesty’s health. Meghan did not accompany her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. The couple, who reside in Montecito, California, recently returned to the UK to attend events. The pair visited Manchester on Sept. 5 for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan gave the keynote speech. They also traveled to Germany this week for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year To Go event.

Harry’s father became King Charles III upon the death of Queen Elizabeth. In a statement after the Queen’s passing, the new monarch said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much- loved Mother.”

Charles continued, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”