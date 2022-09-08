Prince Harry traveling to Balmoral to be with Queen

UPDATE: Meghan Markle did not travel to Balmoral with Prince Harry, per the MailOnline. The outlet reported that the Duke of Sussex is traveling sans his wife.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in Europe for events, are traveling to Scotland following news of the Queen’s health.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Meghan and Harry have canceled their appearance at the WellChild awards, which they were set to attend in the UK on Thursday.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are traveling to Balmoral

Buckingham Palace announced on Sept. 8 that doctors are concerned about the Queen’s health. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles, who is first in line to the throne, as well as his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Cambridge also traveled to Balmoral. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly did not join her husband because today is their children’s first day of school at Lambrook.