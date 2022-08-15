Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to UK for events

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be heading to the UK next month! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the UK, as well as Germany, for events in early September.

A spokesperson for the couple said (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!): “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Meghan and Harry will visit the UK and Germany in early September 2022

The couple will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5. Meghan, who has been a One Young World (OYW) counsellor since 2014, is set to deliver a keynote address at the opening ceremony. The royal couple will also meet with a group of summit delegates who are working on gender equality.

Then on Sept. 6, Meghan and Harry will be in Düsseldorf, Germany to mark one year until the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023. After Germany, the couple will return to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. Harry is patron of WellChild, a children’s charity.

After Buckingham Palace announced last year ﻿that military appointments and royal patronages held by Meghan and Harry would be returned to the Queen (before being redistributed among working members of the royal family), WellChild confirmed that Harry would continue as its patron.

Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, were last in the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The California-based royals were spotted during Trooping the Colour at the Major General’s Office on June 2. They also joined the royal family on June 3 for the Service of Thanksgiving.