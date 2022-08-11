Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be honored at NYC benefit

Meghan Markle andPrince Harry, along with their Archewell Foundation, are set to be honored by the Human First Coalition next week. The foundation and its royal co-founders will receive the Partner Organization Award at the non-profit organization﻿’s benefit in New York City﻿ on Aug. 15. Meghan, Harry and Archewell Foundation are being honored for “their advocacy on behalf of and generous financial support for at-risk Afghans as well as military veterans who served in Afghanistan,” per a press release.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Human First Coalition, whose steadfast work in Afghanistan has played a critical role in delivering much needed aid and resulted in the successful evacuation and resettlement of thousands globally. We share a commitment to supporting families and veterans and are grateful for their partnership,” James Holt, executive director of Archewell Foundation, said in a press release.

©WireImage



Archewell Foundation and its co-founders are being honored by the Human First Coalition

Founder of the Human First Coalition Safi Rauf, who is a former Afghan refugee, stated that honorees U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Archewell Foundation “were instrumental in assisting us as we organized efforts to assist Afghans who were left behind when the Taliban took Kabul.”

According to a press release, Meghan and Harry’s award will be accepted by the executive director of Archewell Foundation. The benefit, which is being held at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan, will feature traditional Afghan food, music, performances and a bazaar.