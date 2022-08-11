Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be honored at NYC benefit

Meghan Markle andPrince Harry, along with their Archewell Foundation, are set to be honored by the Human First Coalition next week. The foundation and its royal co-founders will receive the Partner Organization Award at the non-profit organization’s benefit in New York City on Aug. 15. Meghan, Harry and Archewell Foundation are being honored for “their advocacy on behalf of and generous financial support for at-risk Afghans as well as military veterans who served in Afghanistan,” per a press release.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Human First Coalition, whose steadfast work in Afghanistan has played a critical role in delivering much needed aid and resulted in the successful evacuation and resettlement of thousands globally. We share a commitment to supporting families and veterans and are grateful for their partnership,” James Holt, executive director of Archewell Foundation, said in a press release.
Founder of the Human First Coalition Safi Rauf, who is a former Afghan refugee, stated that honorees U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Archewell Foundation “were instrumental in assisting us as we organized efforts to assist Afghans who were left behind when the Taliban took Kabul.”
According to a press release, Meghan and Harry’s award will be accepted by the executive director of Archewell Foundation. The benefit, which is being held at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan, will feature traditional Afghan food, music, performances and a bazaar.
Meghan and Harry revealed in their holiday card last year that they had made donations to “several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.” Human First Coalition was among organizations listed by the couple.
At the time, Human First Coalition tweeted the Sussexes’ family card writing, “We’re proud to partner with Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Through a generous contribution this holiday season, they’re providing care for families in need in Afghanistan & supporting life-saving efforts we are undertaking daily.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in California, were recently in the Big Apple. Last month, Harry delivered a keynote address to mark Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. While in the city, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s parents also enjoyed a date night at Locanda Verde in Tribeca.