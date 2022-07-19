Meghan Markle wears chic jumpsuit for date night in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night in the Big Apple! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured out in New York City on Monday evening. According to Page Six, the California-based royal couple dined at Locanda Verde in Tribeca.

Meghan and Harry dined at Locanda Verde in NYC

A source told the outlet that Meghan and Harry “wined and dined with another couple that seemed to be close friends.” Another onlooker revealed to Page Six that the Duchess wished a fellow diner a happy birthday.

“There was a random birthday celebration at the table next to theirs,” the source said. “Meghan went up to them with Harry and said, ‘I wish you the happiest birthday,’ to the table next to her. They were all dumbfounded and just said, ‘Thank you so much.’”

The royal mom of two wore a strapless black and white jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst to the Italian restaurant. Meghan completed her chic look with her hair in a ponytail.

The Duchess wore a jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst to dinner

Earlier in the day, the Duchess was seen out in the city with Gloria Steinem. Meghan also accompanied Harry to the United Nations Headquarters, where the Duke delivered a keynote address to mark Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18. Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, 37, called Meghan his “soulmate” during his speech.