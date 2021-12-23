Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana stars in family holiday card with big brother Archie

Talk about an early Christmas gift for royal fans! The long-awaited first photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana has finally been released. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby girl stars in her family’s 2021 holiday card alongside her parents and big brother, Archie Harrison. The sweet picture was taken by the Sussexes’ royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski ﻿this summer at their home in Santa Barbara, California.

©Team Rubicon



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their daughter on their 2021 holiday card

The Duke and Duchess were pictured beaming as they gazed up at their baby girl, who was lifted in the air by Meghan. Meanwhile, Harry held his mini-me Archie, two, on his lap. The couple as well as their son were dressed down sporting jeans for the sweet family picture.

Beneath the image, the Sussexes included a message that reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave:”

They went on to list the organizations Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US, and Marshall Plan for Moms.

The Sussexes concluded their message with: “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”