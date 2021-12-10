Prince William and Kate release 2021 Christmas card—and the kids look so grown up!

Happy holidays from the Cambridges! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new family portrait starring their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Friday. The sweet image is featured on Prince William and Kate’s 2021 Christmas card.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄,” the Duke and Duchess’ social media accounts wrote alongside the photo.

Prince William and Kate’s 2021 Christmas card photo was taken in Jordan

Social media users commented on just how grown up George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, look. “Wonderful picture 😍😍the kids are growing soo fast ❤️❤️,” one wrote. Another commented, “Wow the kids are so big! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The family picture was taken in Jordan earlier this year. In 1984, Kate, then two, moved to Amman, Jordan, where her father Michael Middleton worked for two and a half years.

The royal family’s 2020 Christmas card photo was taken at their country home in Norfolk

William traveled to the country during his 2018 tour of the Middle East. At the time, the Duke admitted that his wife was “very upset” that he was visiting without her. “Kate loved it here, she really did,” he said.

In a speech at a reception on the trip, William said, “My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman. Catherine’s experience is not unique – the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links. Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home.”

While the royals wore dresses and shorts for this year’s Christmas card picture, last year they were dressed warmly in jeans, pants, sweaters and a fleece for George. The Cambridges’ 2020 picture was taken at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The release of this year’s card comes two days after William and Kate attended the Together At Christmas service, which was hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess, at Westminster Abbey. The concert, attended by members of the royal family, will be broadcast as part of a special program airing Christmas Eve on ITV.