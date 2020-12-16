Kate Middleton and Prince William officially release their Christmas card—and it’s perfect!

The Cambridges look picture perfect in their 2020 Christmas card! On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton officially released the family photo featured on their card this year. The candid snapshot was taken in the autumn at the royals’ country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Two-year-old Prince Louis stole show laughing in the center between his mom and dad. The Duke and Duchess, along with their children, were dressed down for the photo shoot sitting on a bale of hay. Kate wore a red sweater and jeans, while William complemented his wife sporting a green sweater and blue jeans. Princess Charlotte, five, looked festive wearing an intarsia-knit home scene sweater from Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, Prince George, seven, donned a Regatta Great Outdoors half zip fleece over a checked shirt.

©Matt Porteous



The royal family’s Christmas photo was taken at their home in Norfolk

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄,” Kensington Palace captioned the image. In a statement, photographer Matt Porteoussaid, “It was an honour to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family. Capturing the fun and relaxed moments between such a wonderful family is always a true privilege.”

The Cambridges’ photo was leaked last week after a recipient posted an image of the Christmas card on social media. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the inside of the Cambridges’ card was signed to “all the amazing NHS staff” and featured a message that read: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.” William also penned a handwritten message. ﻿“We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful,” the Duke wrote.

©Clarence House



Charles and Camilla posed for their holiday photo on a bench in the garden at Birkhall

Like William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla shared their holiday photo on Wednesday. The sweet picture of the couple sitting on a bench was taken by a staff member in the garden of their Scottish residence, Birkhall. Last week, William, Kate, Charles and Camilla enjoyed a royal family reunion with the Queen at Windsor.

It’s unclear how the Cambridges will be celebrating Christmas this year due to the UK Government’s COVID-19 restrictions. During his Royal Train Tour stop in Cardiff, William revealed that he and Kate had not yet finalized their holiday plans. “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” the dad of three confessed. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.”