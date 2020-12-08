Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘still trying’ to make Christmas plans amid pandemic: ‘It is so difficult’

It seems Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t finalized their Christmas plans yet. The Duke of Cambridge spoke about the upcoming holidays with students on Tuesday during his and the Duchess’ royal train tour stop in Cardiff, Wales. “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” William confessed. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.” Under the current UK Government coronavirus restrictions, “no more than three households” can mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff on Dec. 8

Following her conversation with William and Kate, Lily Faulkner, a 21-year-old student at Cardiff University, said: “They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family and still weren’t 100 per cent sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be.”

Last year, William, Kate and their oldest children—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—joined members of the royal family as they walked from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Queen Elizabeth will be breaking tradition this year. For the first time in over three decades, the monarch won’t be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham. Instead, Her Majesty and Prince Philip will spend the festive period at Windsor Castle, where they have been isolating. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined the Queen and other royals on Christmas Day in 2019

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously said, “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

The last time the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, spent Christmas in Windsor was in 1987. The monarch traditionally spends the holidays at Sandringham in Norfolk. “They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year,” a royal source told People magazine earlier this month. “Like everyone, their hope is that normality will return in 2021.”