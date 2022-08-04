British royals celebrate Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday

Meghan Markle received birthday wishes from her royal in-laws on Thursday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s official social media accounts celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s 41st birthday (Aug. 4) with photos from her recent visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!,” the Cambridges tweeted alongside a picture of Meghan at the Service of Thanksgiving for Her Majesty’s reign.

Clarence House also shared a photo of the Duchess of Sussex from the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, writing: “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈.”

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

Meghan, who resides in Montecito, California, returned to the UK this summer with Prince Harry and their kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted during Trooping the Colour at the Major General’s Office on June 2. The couple also joined the royal family on June 3 for the Service of Thanksgiving.

While in the UK, Meghan and Harry celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday. The pair “invited close friends and family” over to Frogmore Cottage for a “casual, intimate backyard picnic.” Baker Claire Ptak, who created Meghan and Harry’s wedding cake in 2018, made a special two-tier pink cake for Lilibet.

Misan Harriman, who attended the celebration and snapped Lilibet’s birthday photo, wrote on Instagram: “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 .”