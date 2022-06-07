Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet shows off her teeth in new photo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s little girl is one! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent first birthday with the release of a new adorable photo. The candid picture, taken by family friend Misan Harriman, was shared on Monday, two days after Lili turned one. Archie Harrison’s little sister was photographed sitting in the grass wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her red hair as she showed off her teeth.

©Misan Harriman





Meghan and Harry “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and were amazed to learn that people around the world made donations amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

The spokesperson added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts. WCK is first on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. Most recently, they provided support in Uvalde, TX and Ukraine.”

Meghan and Harry “invited close friends and family” over to Frogmore Cottage for a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday. Baker Claire Ptak, who created the Duke and Duchess’ wedding cake in 2018, made a special cake for Lilibet.

©WireImage



Meghan and Harry attended a Service of Thanksgiving on June 3

Misan along with his wife and children were among party guests. The photographer shared an additional photo of Lili, showing the one year old in her mother’s arms, over on his Instagram page. “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉,” Misan captioned the post.

Lilibet, who was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, rang in her first birthday in the UK on June 4. Meghan and Harry traveled to the UK with their daughter and son to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. While Lili and Archie did not make any public appearances during their trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at the Major General’s Office during Trooping the Colour. The following day, Meghan and Harry attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The Sussexes reportedly returned to California on Sunday.