Prince Harry wears sweet tribute to daughter Lili in new video: Watch

Prince Harry is a proud girl dad! The Duke of Sussex wore a sweet tribute to his and Meghan Markle’s 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, in a new video released by Travalyst—a not-for-profit sustainable travel organization founded by Harry—on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, 37, played himself in the video ﻿wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Girl Dad.” In the video, the Duke is seen running before getting interrupted by “Aotearoa New Zealand Trip Raters.” One rater, played by Rhys Darby, showed Harry a wrapper he claimed was dropped by the Prince during his and Meghan’s visit to New Zealand back in 2018

“It might have been a confusing time, it was windy,” Rhys told the Duke. “I don’t think it was confusing,” Harry replied. “It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It’s beautiful.”

While the Prince received 3 stars out of 5 from Rhys, another trip rater, played by actor David Fane, popped up informing Rhys that he had the wrong Harry. “I’m supposed to be rating Harry,” David told Darby. “You’ve got Harry Styley and I’ve got the stylish Harry.”

The video marked the launch of a new initiative. “New Zealanders now have access to a holiday rating tool on the Travalyst website, in a pilot initiative which encourages travellers to consider sustainable options during planning for their next holiday including supporting local communities, travelling with kaitiaki values and looking after nature and wildlife,” per Travalyst.

“As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry – for better, for good,” Prince Harry said in a news release. “We created the non-profit Travalyst to rethink how travel can continue to expand our global understanding, to break down barriers, and to create cultural connections through experiences we otherwise wouldn’t have.”

He continued, “We do this while, at the same time, ensuring local communities truly feel benefit from tourism and safeguarding essential ecosystems. In a world where we’re tasked with rating so many things, we’re now asking: what if your destination rated you? Starting in beautiful Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re launching our first campaign. There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many) – we invite you to be a part of our many.”