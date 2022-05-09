Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandkids to ride in a carriage at Royal Windsor Horse Show: report

It seems several of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren will have a special role at the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration, A Gallop Through History.

According to The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Peter Phillips children Savannah and Isla Phillips, Zara Tindall’s kids, Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall, Princess Eugenie’s son August Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi are expected to ride in a horse-drawn carriage at the show on Sunday.

Per The Sunday Times, it is understood that Her Majesty’s 18-year-old granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor will also “appear driving the carriage and ponies bequeathed to her by the late Duke of Edinburgh, in tribute to her grandfather, who inspired her passion for the sport.”

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, will not be appearing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, they will reportedly join the Queen for celebrations next month. However, the Sussex children will not be on the palace balcony at Trooping the Colour.

Last week, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!): “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Meghan and Harry are no longer working members of the royal family. Lilibet Diana, who was born in California last June, is set to visit the UK for the first time to celebrate her great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously said, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”